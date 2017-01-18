Bamboo Bay’s tower 3 tops off

Contempo Property Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) topped off tower 3 of its Bamboo Bay Community in Mandaue City, signaling the final stretch of development for the project.

The 268-unit edifice, the biggest of three towers, was expected to be turned over to homeowners by the end of 2017.

Around 70 percent of the more than 200 units have been sold already.

CPHI spent around P1 billion for its flagship project, Bamboo Bay Community, a three-tower Asian contemporary residential condominium.

Last Dec. 8, 2016, CPHI inaugurated the project’s second tower, a 12-storey building with 231 units.

About 90 percent of the units are sold and homeowners can expect a full handover by January next year.

Almost 100 homeowners are now occupying their units of the more than 200-unit Tower 1, which had its turnover ceremony by the end of 2015.