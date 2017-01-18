Canada nursing career expo set this month

NURSES can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first-ever Canada Nursing Career Expo this month in three key locations in the Visayas.

The event, which is open to nurses with at least six months hospital experience, will be held on January 28 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City; January 30 at the Bacolod Business Inn in Bacolod City; and January 31 at Sarabia Manor Hotel in Iloilo City.

National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEx) passers are welcome to attend.

Attendees will get to hear from Canadian speaker Tony Burke about the licensing program for nurses in Canada which is an assured pathway for permanent residency there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burke is the vice president of OMNI College, one of the top institutions specializing in healthcare programs for foreign-trained nurses in Vancouver, Canada.

This event seeks to bridge the knowledge gap for well-trained Filipino nurses but lack the proper information on how to qualify for employment in Canada.

Participants will be introduced to the comprehensive bridging programs offered by OMNI which has helped thousands of nurses in Canada secure stable jobs and become eligible for permanent residency.

Along with Enhance Visa, OMNI’s goal is to deliver exceptional programs that prepare aspirant nurses for a successful cultural and educational transition into the Canadian workforce.

“Since 1999, OMNI has trained nurses for the Canadian Registered or Practical Nurse Licensing Exam and has maintained a 95 percent success rate. We are committed to our clients because their success is also our success,” says Ron Burke, CEO and founder of OMNI College.

Enhance Visa specializes in immigration consultation to Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information on the event, contact Enhance Visa through 0917-799-7700 or visit the Enhance Visa website at www.enhanceimmigration.com.