Norfil requests parents to claim abandoned kids

NORFIL Foundation Inc., a social welfare agency located on Airbase Road, Sitio Sangi, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, is calling the attention of the parents and relatives of the children under its care.

Siblings Regina Paula Jane Estrada and Niño Harold Estrada were born on October 5, 2015, and January 18, 2014, respectively.

The children were admitted to Norfil Foundation on October 7, 2015, and October 20, 2015, respectively.

Their mother is Regina Paula Estrada, whose last known address is Humay-humay, Lapu-Lapu City.

The foundation tried to communicate with the mother last month, but she could no longer be located in her residence.

Norfil is calling the attention of the children’s parents or relatives to visit the office to discuss about permanency planning for the children.

Parents or relatives are requested to visit Norfil Foundation if they are still interested in getting the children back.

They may contact area manager Angelina Dungog or social workers Sheryl Mayol and Ivy Semblante at 340-1170 or 340-5722 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Failure of the parties to appear within three months may compel the Department of Social Welfare and Development to issue a certification that the children are legally available for adoption based on Republic Act 9523.