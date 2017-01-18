Cebu City barangays receive medical equipment

In order to improve public healthcare services, Cebu City Health Department and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), with the Cebu City government represented by Mayor Tomas Osmeña turned over medical equipment to Apas Barangay Health Center on Wednesday.

Apas Barangay Health Center received two units of nebulizer, two units of thermostan, a stethoscope, a glucometer, a BP apparatus, a hospital bed, a wheelchair and a walker.

“Ako nang ipakita kaninyo sa pagkakaron. Kung kinahanglan ka og daily maintenance, palihug lang sult. We will deliver it to you everyday,” said Osmeña during his privilege speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman said he is happy with the turnover and assured that the medical equipment will be used in their barangay.

The City Health Department also turned over medical equipment to barangays Lahug, Guadalupe and Tinago in Cebu City./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Tangaro