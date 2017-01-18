Taliño defends move to shut down mobile phone signals

Better safe than sorry.” Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), yesterday defended his decision to shut down mobile phone signals during the Sto. Niño processions, the Sinulog Grand Parade and the 2017 Ms. Universe swimwear presentation.

Told how his decision elicited negative responses from several people, the police general said he just did what was appropriate.

“They knew my purpose in doing it. I just can’t compromise the security of the public. We can sacrifice hours of not having (mobile phone) signals as long as our people are secure,” said Taliño in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former chief of the Special Action Force said he was happy that no terrorist attacks nor major untoward incidents happened during the Fiesta Señor celebrations and the Ms. Universe swimwear presentation.

Taliño said the same security measures will be used in other major events in Cebu.

He reiterated that PRO-7 has not received any “direct or specific threats” from terrorist groups. But Taliño said they don’t want to be complacent.

“They (terrorists) can attack anytime, anywhere. We should always be alert and vigilant,” he said.

Even if the Fiesta Señor is over, Taliño urged the public to be on guard and to be security-conscious at all times. “Do not be complacent. We should be alert every single day. The best security is personal security,” he said.

Stringent security measures were being implemented by the local police after rumors of bomb threats spread all over Cebu last Nov. 4, and the explosion that injured 32 persons, including 10 children, during a town fiesta in Hilongos, Leyte, last December 28.

A 10-day gun ban was also enforced in the city and entire province of Cebu from January 5 to 18 as an added security measure during the Sinulog and the Ms. Universe swimwear presentation. During the period, no one was arrested for violating the gun ban, Taliño said.

Last Jan. 14 and 15, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) shut down cell sites in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue during the fluvial and foot processions of the Sto. Niño and the Sinulog Grand Parade and showdown.

Mobile phone signals were also shut down at certain hours in Lapu-Lapu City last Jan. 17 and 18 for the Ms. Universe 2017 swimwear presentation.

People resorted to the use of landlines to make calls and utilized land-based internet connection to open their Facebook accounts and e-mails.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza found the shutting down of cell sites during the Ms. Universe 2017 swimwear presentation at the JPark Island Resort and Waterpark as effective, but said the move has affected many residents because it did only cover the area where the event was held but the whole Mactan Island.

Radaza suggested to have the matter discussed the next time the city would host an international event.

“Effective man kay this is an international and prestigious event representing 86 countries. Angay lang nga matagaan sila og full security pero mao lagi daghan ang nahasol even those outside Lapu-Lapu City (It’s effective because this is an international and prestigious event representing 86 countries. They deserve a full security, but many have been affected even those outside Lapu-Lapu City),” said Radaza.

Max Limpag, co-founder of social media site InnoPub Media, said the cell phone signal shutdown prevented them from covering the event live on Facebook, sending tweets and writing blogs.

He said the event was supposed to be a great opportunity to promote Lapu-Lapu hosting the 65th Miss Universe 2017 Swimwear presentation.

“The venue and the route were well-secured considering the number of security personnel, bomb-sniffing dogs and bomb detection equipment, and the venue was only confined at one area unlike the Sinulog that covered a very wide area. I don’t think there’s still a need for a signal shut down,” said Limpag.

A telecommunications company sent advisories that those only near the Mactan airport and Jpark Resort would be affected by the signal shutdown, but it turned out that even those in Mandaue, Consolacion, Cordova, Talisay and Cebu City were also affected.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director, said the shutdown started last Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and resumed at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. yesterday when Miss Universe candidates were transported from JPark Resort to the airport.

Mayor Radaza expressed her gratitude to the police and military for providing security during the event and the students that welcomed the candidates along the route despite the rains. “I was satisfied and it was very successful,” said Radaza./