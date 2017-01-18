Two men killed in Talisay

TWO people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Talisay City at past noon on Tuesday.

Chito Adlawon, 24, of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Talisay District Hospital after he was shot twice in the neck by an unidentified assailant while he was standing by the road outside a lodging house in the village.

PO3 Joel Carbonquillo of the Talisay City Police Station said that the victim was a car watcher in the area.

When the gunman suddenly appeared and shot him, police said, Adlawon still managed to run inside the lodging house to ask the help from the caretaker.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the killing.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Marvin Dayon, 36, of Barangay Campo 8, Minglanilla, was also killed following a heated argument.

Police described the victim as a “tough guy” in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

According to investigators, Dayon was riding his motorcycle on his way home when he met the suspect, a certain Rhommel Secuya of neighboring Campo 7, on the road.

Dayon disembarked from his motorcycle and approached Secuya when an argument ensued between the two over an old grudge.

Secuya then drew out his gun and shot Dayon several times. He later surrendered to barangay officials.