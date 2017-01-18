More rain in Cebu today

MORE rain is expected today which means landslides are more likely to occur in some parts of Cebu, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

“There’s still risk of landslides because the frequent rains in the past days had loosened the soil. For January alone, we already surpassed the normal amount of rain as of today (Wednesday),” Pagasa Mactan chief Alfredo Quiblat said.

While the weather condition is expected to improve, Quiblat said light to moderate rains will still be experienced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quiblat said they recorded rain water volume at 220 millimeters.

He said this is way higher than the average normal rainfall of 126.4 millimeters for January.

Winds are still moderate to strong which means it is still unsafe for small fishing vessels.

Quiblat said today’s weather will be partly cloudy with light rain.

No low pressure area was seen as of 4 p.m. yesterday but Quiblat said they are monitoring the weather closely.

The cold weather may last until the middle of February.

“For now, this cold weather is now caused by the wind convergence of Amihan (north east monsoon) and Silangan (east) at the lower latitude which is where the Philippines is. This is bringing in the cold and wet weather,” he said.