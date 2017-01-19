Search for article

Three arrested in Mandaue City drug bust

By: Norman V. Mendoza, January 19th, 2017 10:03 AM

Three people were arrested at around 12:00 midnight last night in Looc, Mandaue City, after suspects were caught with P118,000 worth of shabu.

Kristel Ermac, 29, of Sitio Superior Barangay Looc, who is the principle subject of the operation was caught with shabu worth P59,000.

Michael Jagmoc, 32, from Calamba, Cebu City,  and Jason Dunque, 22, from Lahug, were also arrested in the operation.

PSI Janelito Marquez led the operation using marked money to catch the suspects.

Ermac was previously caught selling shabu several months ago in Mantuyong and Looc in Mandaue City. Police officials said that they have been monitoring Ermac, who is suspected of selling drugs on and off, for the past year.

