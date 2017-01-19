Man shot dead in Mambaling

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by his alleged acquaintance in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Thursday morning.

Police identified the victim as Manolito Lucido.

PO3 Winston Ybañez, investigator of the Cebu City Police Office’s homicide division, said they are looking at personal grudge as the motive behind the killing.

“This may have something to do with jealousy. We received reports that the suspect’s wife was always seen at the victim’s house,” Ybañez said.

A hot pursuit operation is being conducted to arrest the suspect, Jesus Bedolido.