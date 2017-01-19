Search for article

Man shot dead in Mambaling

11:49 AM January 19th, 2017

By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by his alleged acquaintance in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Thursday morning.

Police identified the victim as Manolito Lucido.

PO3 Winston Ybañez, investigator of the Cebu City Police Office’s homicide division, said they are looking at personal grudge as the motive behind the killing.

“This may have something to do with jealousy. We received reports that the suspect’s wife was always seen at the victim’s house,” Ybañez said.

A hot pursuit operation is being conducted to arrest the suspect, Jesus Bedolido.

