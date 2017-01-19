Cebu Province athletes, coaches feted after 7th-place run in Batang Pinoy meet

ATHLETES and coaches of Cebu Province were recognized by the provincial government following their seventh-place finish in last December’s Batang Pinoy National Finals in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Cebu Province marked its campaign in the multi-sporting event with 17 gold medals, 17 silvers and 17 bronzes.

Aside from certificates and medals, cash incentives were also given to the winning athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold medalists were given P5,000 each, while the silver and bronze finishers received P3,000 and P2,000 apiece, respectively.

To their delight, the athletes got more when Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Michel Lhuillier announced during the recognition program that he was doubling the cash incentives that each medal finisher got.

The ceremony was held at the Dignitaries Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.