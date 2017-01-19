11 arrested in Lapu-Lapu drug bust



Eleven people were arrested around 10 pm on Wednesday, January 18, at around 10 pm, in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

The anti-drug operation was led by the Mactan Police Station and Police Senior Inspector Felix Cleopas.

Police identified suspects as Reil Roble, 38, and Allan Aying, 36. Both suspects are residents of Sitio Pasil in Maribago.

Police also arrested nine other individuals who police said they caught in the act of preparing for a marijuana session.

A front office clerk of a hotel in the area was also caught with 2 small sachets of shabu and All confiscated shabu is estimated to worth P26,000.

The nine individuals in the house will be charged with drug possession.