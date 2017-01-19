Tourists urged avoid Sirao flower farms for now

Following recent landslide incidents in the area, tourists have been advised not to visit the flower farms in the mountain barangay of Sirao in Cebu City in the meantime.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said on Thursday that the area is still being monitored and investigated by authorities.

He said they are still waiting for the results of the inspection of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in the area.

“If we are to be asked, it is better not to visit the area for now,” said Bañacia, adding that the flowers are not in bloom right now.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, in a separate interview, called on tourism authorities to issue advisories to discourage people from heading to Sirao.

Cemented roads near the flower farms have cracked and are difficult to pass through.

Guardo however said that for those who really insist on going, there is another road, from the Ayala Heights, that is not badly damaged.

He said he received reports that tourists continue to visit the flower farm despite the reports on landslide incidents in the area.