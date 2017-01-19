Jail’s waste facility overworked, not broken

THE wastewater facility isn’t broken, it’s just not operating to capacity, said the acting warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Dr. Gil Macato, acting warden, said budget constraints and the overpopulation of inmates resulted in poor maintenance of the wastewater facility.

He said they will comply with the recommendation of the Environmental Management Bureau which confirmed that the CPDRC is responsible for the foul odor emanating from the Langub Creek in the lowland barangay of Kalunasan, Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The wastewater facility’s capacity is only good for 1,300-1,500 inmates, but it’s servicing double that number. We have a long-term plan to fix that.

We only need the budget,” Macato said.

The EMB called on the CPDRC and Cebu City Jail to cease discharging its wastewater into the Langub Creek and recommended that both facilities contract a duly accredited septic hauler to deliver its wastewater to a treatment facility.

An EMB-7 team conducted water sampling on the facilities last Dec. 13.