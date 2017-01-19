Warden: No monthly dances by inmates

After entertaining local and foreign audiences alike for years, Cebu’s famed dancing inmates will no longer be doing monthly performances for now.

Acting Warden Dr. Gil Macato of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) said the inmates will now perform on a per request basis.

Macato said they are not totally ruling out a regular dance presentation schedule of the inmates.

But for now the province had scrapped their performances for every last Saturday of the month.

Despite the change, Macato said the inmates can still dance to their hearts’ content in line with their rehabilitation program.

He said 12 inmates are scheduled to be shipped to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa this January 24 to decongest the CPDRC population of 1,500 inmates.

Macato said 60 inmates will be shipped off by batch per month either to Muntinlupa or to Abuyog, Leyte.