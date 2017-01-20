Accenture to hire 1,000 more this year

CEBU CITY–In a bid to grow further its business in Cebu, business process outsourcing firm Accenture projected to hire 1,000 more employees in 2017.

Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture, said they were looking forward to growing their practice in Cebu as they celebrateD their 10th year of operations here.

From only 85 workers when it launched its first facility in 2007, the company now has 5,000 employees today with operations at Pioneer House, Robinsons Cybergate, as well as IT Park’s eBloc 2 and eBloc 3.

Accenture is now looking for employees who are US-registered nurses, fluent in Japanese, equipped with infrastructure services skills, and network engineers, among others.

Tayag said they are also looking at putting up a new facility in Cebu to cater to their growing number of employees, although he did not elaborate.

The practice in Cebu offers mostly non-voice services including finance, accounting, and health management, serving 120 clients across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

At present, the company employees 45,000 in the Philippines, spread out in 22 facilities across Manila, Cebu, and Ilocos delivery centers.