Search for article

One killed, six arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

11:54 AM January 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, January 20th, 2017 11:54 AM
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested six persons in two separate anti-drugs operations in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday evening. (CDN PHOTO/ADOR MAYOL)

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested six persons in two separate anti-drugs operations in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday evening. (CDN PHOTO/ADOR MAYOL)

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) arrested six persons and killed one in two separate anti-drugs operations in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday evening.

Ria Mae Iñigo, Kendall Taboada, Juanito Pescadero, Jun Lasco, Riolito Abella, and Michael Labra were arrested while Niño Taboada, was killed after he allegedly engaged the operatives in a shootout.

According to PDEA 7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, Taboada was killed by the raiding team in Duljo Fatima when he tried to engage them in a shootout at around 7 p.m.

At least 900,000 worth of drugs were seized from the two operations.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
‘Hubo’ ritual set tomorrow
‘Hubo’ ritual set tomorrow
January 18th, 2017
SUSPENDED
SUSPENDED
January 19th, 2017