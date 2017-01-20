One killed, six arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) arrested six persons and killed one in two separate anti-drugs operations in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday evening.

Ria Mae Iñigo, Kendall Taboada, Juanito Pescadero, Jun Lasco, Riolito Abella, and Michael Labra were arrested while Niño Taboada, was killed after he allegedly engaged the operatives in a shootout.

According to PDEA 7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, Taboada was killed by the raiding team in Duljo Fatima when he tried to engage them in a shootout at around 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 900,000 worth of drugs were seized from the two operations.