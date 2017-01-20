Cordova drug busts yield P400,000 in shabu

In two separate drug busts this morning in Cordova, police confiscated at least 25 grams of shabu, worth more than P400,000.

Suspects Antonio Macan, 33, and Wilson Salzar, 30, both from Barangay Bangbang were arrested in the drug busts.

The operations were led by Police Senior Inspector Clemente Ceralde Jr.

Macan had 15 grams of shabu worth P172,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value, while Salazar was caught with 10 grams of shabu worth P115,000.

On Thursday afternoon, five others were also arrested in a buy bust operation at Sitio Kamunggayan in Barangay Bangbang where authorities seized P115,000 worth of shabu.

According to police reports, Gerald Callino, 28, the subject of the operation, was caught with shabu worth at least P115,000. Police say he received P300 in marked money in the operation.

Archie Nacario, 23, an alleged cohort of Callino, was also caught with two small sachets of shabu.

Three others were also arrested in the operation, but it is unclear if they were also selling drugs or just using.