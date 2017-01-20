Honda bikefest fires off tomorrow at Kartzone

IT’S all systems go for the second leg of the Honda Motor World’s Honda Dream Cup tomorrow at Kartzone in Panagdait, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Around a hundred riders will compete in the race organized by Honda Motor World.

The race will be featuring various categories namely: elite 130 scooter, elite underbone 130, beginner 130 scooter, beginner 130 underbone, Honda Beat ladies, Honda Beat beginners and the Honda Club Race.

The race will serve as the second of three legs, which will all be held in Cebu. Noted riders who shone bright in the first leg last October will compete this Sunday. They are Keken Cabahug, Mark Capoy, Gilbert Miro, John Paul Lantape, Dondon Requilme and Clet Cuizon.

The event was launched last Sept. 16 during the Honda Motor World Clinic. It aims to help local riders develop their skills and passion in motorcycle racing.

Because of the positive response of the participants, the clinic will now be held on a monthly basis.