Isabelle Daza shows up in party as Gloria Diaz

KAPAMILYA actress and morel Isabelle Daza relived the winning moment of her mom Gloria Diaz’s win as Miss Universe 1969 when she arrived looking exactly like her during host Tim Yap’s birthday party on Thursday.

Tim’s 40th birthday was themed #TYUniverse party, where he requested his visitors to come in Miss Universe–inspired costumes.

And naturally, Isabelle nailed her Gloria Diaz look.

“When your mom is iconic enough to be a costume…” she wrote on her Instagram.

Nantey West did her hair, Anthea Bueno her makeup, and stylist and friend Liz Uy helped Isabelle achieve the look, including the real Miss Universe crown.

Isabelle brought home the Best in Costume award and got to have a photo with her mom Gloria Diaz.

She bested other finalists — Miss Spain Lovi Poe, who came with her rumored boyfriend Chris Johnson; Miss Egypt/Cebu Rajo Laurel; and Miss Thailand Cristalle Belo-Pitt in a Tuktuk-inspired dress similar to Miss Universe Thailand’s winning costume in 2015.

Another highlight of Tim’s party was when he proposed to his boyfriend Javi Pardo. (Apple Mae Ta-as)