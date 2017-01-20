Tomas: It will pave way for cleansing the barangay of drugs

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña welcomed the six-month preventive suspension of all barangay officials in Ermita, saying it will pave the way for the complete eradication of illegal drugs in the barangay.

“It is a good opportunity to clean up the barangay with all the vices and illegal drugs. We must take advantage of the suspension. The Ombudsman made the right decision so that they can continue the antidrug activity in his barangay,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

According to the mayor, one of Cebu City’s top drug lords, Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria “prospered” under the administration of Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta.

Secretaria was a resident of Barangay Ermita.

This is why, Osmeña said, Rupinta cannot claim otherwise, that he has not done anything in order to catch Secretaria or stop him.

“I am against Imok because of what he stands for – drugs. He wants to say it is politically motivated if I am against drugs? I am just against drugs,” he said.

Caretakers

Meanwhile, the Department of Interior and Local Government in the region has referred the suspension of Rupinta and all the seven councilors to the head office for the appointment of caretakers for Barangay Ermita, in the absence of a law that would specify who shall take over the barangay in the event that all its officials are suspended.

In a phone interview, DILG-7 director Rene Burdeos said a recommendation must be sent to the President.

“There is a provision in the constitution. The president is authorized to appoint officials whose appointments are not otherwise provided for by law. So it is the President who will decide,” he said.

Also suspended were Barangay Councilors Marky Rizaldy Miral, Antonieto Flores, Ryan Jay Rosas, Alio Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Maria Buanghug and Wilbert Flores.

“This is the first time an incident like this happened in Central Visayas. We believe it is the President who has the authority to choose persons whose appointments are not provided for by law,” Burdeos said.

The DILG Regional Director also said they will implement the suspension of the Ermita barangay officials as soon as they get the go-signal from Interior secretary Ismael Sueño. In the meantime, they can still continue performing their functions and duties.

“That order is final and executory,” said Burdeos, adding that even if the barangay officials file a motion for reconsideration, the preventive suspension will still be implemented.