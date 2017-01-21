Honda officially unveils first flagship shop

The country’s first ever Honda flagship shop officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

The grand opening ceremony was headed Honda Philippines Inc. President Daiki Mihara, Du Ek Sam president Dr. Wilson Du, and Honda Philippines Inc. director and general manager Hiroaki Funami.

The flagship shop, which had a soft opening last December, is a 2,200-squaremeter facility that has its own test course, showroom, multi purpose function room, coffee shop and a 3S shop. It is located along Salinas Drive in Lahug, Cebu City.

Two more flagship shops are set to open in Davao and Manila this year.

