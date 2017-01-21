Honda officially unveils first flagship shop

The country’s first ever Honda flagship shop is located along Salinas Drive in Lahug, Cebu City. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)
The country’s first ever Honda flagship shop officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday.
The grand opening ceremony was headed Honda Philippines Inc. President Daiki Mihara, Du Ek Sam president Dr. Wilson Du, and Honda Philippines Inc. director and general manager Hiroaki Funami.
The flagship shop, which had a soft opening last December, is a 2,200-squaremeter facility that has its own test course, showroom, multi purpose function room, coffee shop and a 3S shop. It is located along Salinas Drive in Lahug, Cebu City.
Two more flagship shops are set to open in Davao and Manila this year.
More photos here:
Motorcycles on display at the flaship shop. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)
Du Ek Sam president Wilson Du (second from left) recieves a wall marker from Honda president Daiki Mihara. They are joined by dealer development dept. of Honda Philippines section head Elmer Fernandosection (leftmost) and Asian-Honda director and general manager Hiroaki Funami. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)
Disclaimer:
Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER