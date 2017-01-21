Council proposes Mandaue City–owned crematorium

THE Mandaue City Council passed a resolution that called on the City Health Office and City Engineers Office to conduct a study on the viability of building and operating a city-owned incinerator or crematorium.

Councilor Nilo Seno, author of the resolution, said a city-owned crematorium would address the “unhygienic” practice of disposing animal carcasses and unclaimed bodies at the Umapad dumpsite.

He said this practice poses a risk to the surrounding environment and to the health of nearby residents.

“Insofar as animal carcasses, hot and illegal meat and the like, it is unsafe and unhygienic to dispose of them in our sanitary landfill; Insofar as unclaimed corpses and human body parts, there is now a shortage of burial lots and sepulchres in our public cemetery…,” the resolution read.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said there might not be enough space in the city for a crematorium.

“There is a limitation of space in Mandaue, we will still have to sit down on this one,” he said.

Quisumbing said they still have to discuss where the budget of the project will be drawn from.

Mayor Quisumbing said he wanted the crematorium to be used not for animals but solely for the people of Mandaue City, particularly for the indigent families.