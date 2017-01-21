One dead in highway collision

ONE person died while two others were injured in a road collision that occurred along the highway at Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Don Pedro in Bogo City at 2 a.m. yesterday.

Police identified the fatality as 19-year-old Gerry Otid of Barangay Lamintak Sur, Medellin town. Otid died after celebrating his birthday the day before.

Otid’s companions identified as 28-year-old John Paul Evañez and 39-year-old Rolly Lanorio sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.

SPO2 Conrado Estenzo of the Bogo City police said the victims just came from San Remegio town and were headed home when they passed by a road-widening project site.

Evañez, who drove the motorcycle, was distracted by the headlights of a passing vehicle and failed to notice the slow down traffic sign in the middle of the road.

They hit the sign, causing Evañez to lose control of the motorcycle.