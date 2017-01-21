Child found dead in river

A three-year-old boy who went missing since last Friday morning was found dead floating in the Sapangdako River at Barangay Ilihan, Toledo City, at noon yesterday.

Toledo City police identified the boy as Jeno Llamedo, a resident of Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City.

SPO2 Genelon Cotmaya of the Toledo City police said Llamedo played with the other kids beside the river last Friday morning when he slipped and fell in the water.

Llamedo tried but was unable to swim past the strong current of the river. Rescue teams searched all day but were unable to locate Llamedo last Friday.