Relocation sites mulled for Mandaue fire victims

Four parcels of land in northern Cebu were being considered as a relocation site for over 400 families displaced by the fire in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong, Mandaue City, in March 12 last year.

Two of these sites are located in Barangays Agus and Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, with another lot located in Consolacion town.

Another lot is located further up north, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said.

The mayor and some of his staff inspected the areas for the relocation.

The Mandaue City government earmarked P72 million to build temporary shelters for the fire victims.

They later decided to procure some lots and develop it as a relocation site since it is cheaper. Each family will be given 28 square meters of land.

Quisumbing said they have yet to set a deadline for completing the relocation.

He said the areas should have access to power and water supply and should be accessible.

The mayor said another factor would be the proximity of the planned relocation site to their offices, schools or means of livelihood.

Quisumbing said the Mandaue City government aims to relocate all the fire victims, including the 500 families that will be transferred from the 9.2 relocation site in Barangays Mantuyong and Guizo, by March this year.