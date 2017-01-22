Rabid dog attacks 18 villagers in Mandaue

Residents of a village in Mandaue City, Cebu were advised to be vigilant of a rabid stray dog who had reportedly bitten 18 persons on Saturday.

Most of the victims were merely walking down the street in Barangay Casuntingan when they were attacked by the rabid dog, said village chair Oscar del Castillo.

The victims suffered bite wounds in the legs, he added.

The dog was limping and appeared rabid since it was salivating. The dog’s fur was colored brown but had splotches of white around the neck.

Its owner was identified as Webster “Macoy” Seno, a resident of Sitio Mangga in Barangay Casuntingan.

Some of the victims were brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Center while others sent to the Casuntingan Health Center.

They were only given anti-tetanus on Saturday since the two medical facilities had no available anti-rabies shots.

Operatives of the Casuntingan Police Station and the barangay tanods were now looking for the dog.