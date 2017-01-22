P700,000 worth of shabu seized from motel bust in Mandaue City

An estimated P700,000 worth of shabu and a firearm were confiscated by police in a drug raid at a motel in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Nine people were arrested in the operation.

Aside from the suspected drug pushers, female students suspected of being sex workers were also arrested when they were found in the motel room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those arrested were Marvin Villanueva, 34, and Francis Omolon, 28, of Lapu-Lapu City. Darren Cabahug of Catmon was also arrested.

Villanueva, Omolon and Cabahug were the targets of the operation.

They were the ones who rented the five rooms in the motel.

The drug buy bust operation was conducted by the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) led by PSupt.

Bernouli Abalos, with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Subangdaku Police Station led by Police Senior Inspector Genilo Veraque.

Acording to Veraque, they conducted surveillance and a test buy from these subjects which yieled positive results.

Mandaue City Police Office Chief PSSupt. Roberto Alanas, who was in the area, said they knew that some drug pushers are using motels, hotels and pension houses to operate, which led them to today’s raid.