15-year-old rescued from suspected kidnapper inside bus terminal

Security personnel of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) arrested a 33-year-old man who is accused of abducting a 9th grade student.

CSBT security head Jonathan Tumulak said that the family of the 15-year-old girl asked for help when they received a text from the student claiming that the man abducted her.

“Nidangop ang tagtungod sa bata aduna daw silay gipangita nga allegedly gidagit kuno sa uyab,” Tumulak said.

(The family of the girl asked for our help as they were looking for her boyfriend who allegedly kidnapped her,)

The security personnel rescued the girl and apprehended the suspect inside the CSBT.