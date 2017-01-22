SM Malls join zero-waste campaign

SM Malls in Cebu joined the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in promoting zero-waste in the city and province, in response to Proclamation Number 760 declaring every January as “Zero-Waste Month.”

Employee-volunteers from SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, and SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu worked hand in hand with the different barangay street sweepers in cleaning the sidewalks and surroundings in their respective areas last January 20.

SM City Cebu joined the street sweepers in A. Soriano Street, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, while SM Seaside City Cebu employee-volunteers with the help of agency personnel cleaned the mall’s surroundings at the South Road Properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

SM City Consolacion as well in partnership with Barangay Lamac officials, led in cleaning the streets of the barangay, while employees of SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu led the cleaning of the surroundings within their area in Mactan Economic Zone II, Kadaugan Avenue.

As consciousness for social and environmental welfare is trending within the Philippine private sector, SM Supermalls proactively commits to strengthening the communities in which it operates through the holistic approach of its SM Cares program under the Environment Committee.

At present, SM Supermalls has a holistic four-point approach to sustainability: tackling energy, air, water, and solid waste. This multi-dimensional approach has allowed SM to closely monitor day-to-day green initiatives.

The Environmental Committee has also launched programs to create more awareness among its employees and tenants.

These include Trash to Cash, a monthly recycling market fair: the Green Bag movement; the Green Retail Agenda, which creates awareness about environmentally friendly architecture; and the Green Film Festival, which screens movies focused on the environment.