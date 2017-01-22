Abarquez books 2 semis spots

At around this time last year, Cebuana netter Elizabeth Abarquez was already packing her bags after losing in the quarterfinals.

But yesterday, the Carcar, Cebu native made sure their won’t be any repeat of last year’s quarterfinal collapse as she punched not just one but two semifinal tickets in the 11th Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championships at the Pardo Tennis Club.

The 15-year-old Abarquez, ranked No. 3 junior by the Philippine Tennis Association, pulled off a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Febbie Abayan to forge a semifinal showdown with April Bentillo of Sultan Kudarat in the girls 16-under today.

Her easiest victory came in the 18-under girls where she won via walkover against Hannah Tapic.

However, the University of the Visayas ace is expected to have her hands full in the 18-under girls semis as she goes up against Ghylliana Yu.

“I did not experience any trouble today. My preparation for the games tomorrow is just okay” said the soft-spoken Abarquez.

Yu earlier broke the hearts of the home fans with a nail biter win against Kristine Salimbangon, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Also in the 18-under girls play, the University of San Carlos ace Shyne Villareal brought her full arsenal against Katrina Plopenio 6-0, 6-1 to arrange a semis duel with the winner of the Pherl Coderos-Carlyn Guarde match is being played as of press time.

In the Citigreen Tennis Resort, the redemption-seeking Ibarra Ortega of Dumaguete City survived a late fightback from rising Cebuano star and Naga City’s Venz Alforque, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 10-6 in the second round of the premier 18-under boys division.

Earlier, Naga City’s Marc Nicole Suson moved into the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Ortega in the 16-under boys play.

Ortega is set to battle Jeremiah Macias III in the quarterfinal round.