Honda Dream Cup gets solid backing anew

EXPECT Honda Motor World’s Honda Dream Cup to be bigger this year.

With the first season entering its crucial stages, organizers have already planned out for the second season that is expected to start middle of this year. And everything looks good so far, especially after getting the backing of Honda Philippines Inc. anew.

“We are very happy to announce that the Honda Philippines Inc. will continue to support and partner with Honda Motorworld’s Dream Cup for next season,” Honda Motorworld’s operations manager Juno Villena said. “After March, we will be announcing the second season of the Dream Cup.”

The first season of the race featuring some of the best underbone and scooter riders in Cebu is still ongoing, with the second of the four legs held yesterday at the Kartzone tracks in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The third leg is expected to be in February with the final leg set in March. The first season started in October last year.

Overall winners will be determined through points earned in every leg.