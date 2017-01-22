Search for article

Honda Dream Cup gets solid backing anew

09:46 PM January 22nd, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, January 22nd, 2017 09:46 PM
Participants of the second leg of the Honda Dream Cup series race against each other at the Kartzone circuit in barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

EXPECT Honda Motor World’s Honda Dream Cup to be bigger this year.

With the first season entering its crucial stages, organizers have already planned out for the second season that is expected to start middle of this year. And everything looks good so far, especially after getting the backing of Honda Philippines Inc. anew.

“We are very happy to announce that the Honda Philippines Inc. will continue to support and partner with Honda Motorworld’s Dream Cup for next season,” Honda Motorworld’s operations manager Juno Villena said. “After March, we will be announcing the second season of the Dream Cup.”

The first season of the race featuring some of the best underbone and scooter riders in Cebu is still ongoing, with the second of the four legs held yesterday at the Kartzone tracks in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The third leg is expected to be in February with the final leg set in March. The first season started in October last year.

Overall winners will be determined through points earned in every leg.

