SINULOG OPEN STARTS

Intense competition is set to unfold as top bowlers and bowling teams start their campaign in the 18th Sinulog Open National Tournament today at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

The Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA)-organized tournament will be showcasing some of the big names in the sport.

Adding spice to the tournament is 68-year-old Bong Coo, who was named by the Bowlers Journal International as one of the Greatest International Bowlers of All-Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coo’s sterling career saw her win four world championship titles and five Asian Games gold medals.

Making the tournament more exciting is the return of Masters’ event defending champion Edwin Perey from Cavite South Bowling Association (Casba).

Members of the Philippine National Team will also see action along with the stalwarts of the Philipine National Youth Team for bowling. Former PHL Youth team member and Cebu’s very own Xyrra Cabusas and GJ Buyco will compete in their respective teams in the tournament that will run until January 29.

Top teams such as Prima Pasta, bowlers from Alabang, Bacolod, Baguio, Dagupan, Dapitan, Davao, Iloilo, Imus, Lipa, Magallanes, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon will also compete.

Winning bowlers in the Masters team, doubles, singles and all events will receive big cash prizes.

The masters’ event top prize is P60,000 while the runner-up will walk away with P30,000 and P15, 000 for the second runner-up.

Team event champion will receive P4,500 while champions for the doubles, singles and all events will each receive P3,000. A bowler who scores a perfect game will receive P50,000.