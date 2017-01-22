2 killed, 5 arrested in Danao City drug buy-bust

TWO suspected drug pushers were killed while five others were arrested in a police anti-drug operation in Barangay Maslog, Danao City last Saturday afternoon.

Killed during shootout were Julliesir Sormeon alias Tata and his cohort Pulmar Malagapo, both residents of Barangay Maslog, said P03 Arnold Labini of the Danao City police station.

Labini said Sormeon was the subject of the buy-bust operation led by Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, the city’s police chief, but when the two sensed that they were transacting with the police, they fled while firing at the policemen.

He said the two suspects were shot by policemen during the exchange of fire. They were both rushed to the Danao Provincial Hospital but had died before they reached the hospital, said Labini.

Recovered from Sormeon were a 9mm pistol loaded with three bullets and 12 small sachets of powder believed to be shabu (methamphetamine), P500 in cash believed to be drug proceeds and the P200 mark money used in the buy-bust operation.

From Malagapo, police found a 9mm pistol loaded with three bullets, P300 in cash and five small sachets of shabu.

Labini said that five men were also nabbed from inside the drug den operated by Sormeo – Elesito Rolloque 37, Dennis Morales, 48, both from Barangay Maslog; Rene Paulo Blancia, 23, of Compostela town; Jesus Arnejo Jr., 25, Sugod town; and Noel Irog-Irog, 37, of Barangay Cot-cot, Liloan.

Recovered from them were five small sachets of shabu worth around P10,000 and shabu sniffing paraphernalia.