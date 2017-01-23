Tumulak warns internet cafes: Don’t print fake money

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is asking all internet cafes and printing shops in the city to prohibit the printing of money.

He said that printing of currency should only be allowed if it bears the words “toy” or “play money.”

“We warn all internet cafes and all printing shops [to] avoid printing bills. You will be held responsible,” he said in a press conference on Monday morning.

Tumulak, who is also the deputy mayor on police matters, gave the statement after a representative of Josh Internet Cafe met with him this morning.

The cafe was where Junrey Cagay printed fake peso bills. Cagay was arrested by police last Saturday.

Regine Padernal, operations manager of Josh Internet Cafe which has 36 branches all over Metro Cebu, told Tumulak that it was the first time that this kind of incident happened in any of their shops.

She promised that it would never happen again. She added that they are willing to support any investigation by the police or the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on the matter.

Despite this, Tumulak said that the internet cafe may still be held liable in the case that will be filed by the BSP against Cagay.