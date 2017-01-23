City health officer: Residents bitten by rabid dog expected to recover

The 22 residents of Barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City who were attacked by a rabid dog last Saturday are in a stable condition and have began undergoing the injection of anti-rabies shots on Monday morning.

During a press conference earlier, Mandaue City Health Office head Edna Seno said that no patients were in danger.

“There is no imminent danger for transmitting it to other residents,” Seno told reporters.

The residents, majority of them sustained bite wounds on their legs and thighs. Anti-rabies treatment will continue for a month.

They were advised to not drink alcoholic drinks for 28 days while they are undergoing treatment.

Seno said that the city has an ample supply of medicine for the victims.

Mandaue City mayor Luigi Quisumbing urged the public to cooperate with the local government to prevent the recurrence of the incident by giving them information on any suspicious animals in their barangays.

This is the first time that Mandaue has had this many residents attacked by a rabid stray animal.