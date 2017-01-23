Feng Shui expert forecasts positive business growth in Central Visayas

Central Visayas including Cebu is seen to have another good year this year for business particularly those industries in the metal, water and fire.

Feng Shui expert Marites Allen gave this forecast at the 2017 Year of the Fire Rooster Forecast at Montebello Villa Hotel Cebu.

According to Allen, the victory star is in the center so Cebu and Central Visayas is in an excellent position for business growth.

She added that real estate companies will experience positive business growth in the next three years.

Industries in the metal, water and fire will have excellent prospects and “fantastic luck”.

These industries include mining, naval and maritime, entertainment, television, water-related businesses, government offices and banking among others.