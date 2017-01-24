WATCH: Cebu street kids perform rap with powerful message

In Cebu City, street children who knock on windows of cars or beg for money from commuters aren’t a new sight.

But Jamil Faisal Adiong, a student at the University of San Carlos, spotted two children who had a unique way to ask for help.

Near the Talamban campus, he saw two boys named Arjay and Mar, who identified themselves as ‘street kids.’ They call themselves “the jeepney rappers.”

“I’ve heard about them in the past, but this was my first time stopping to listen. I just thought to take out my phone and record them,” he told Cebu Daily News.

“I heard they rapped. But I was stunned by these two,” Adiong said. “I just found the message so powerful,” he added.