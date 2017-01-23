SPED student arrested after raping fellow deaf-mute

A SPECIAL Education student was arrested by the police on Sunday afternoon after he was accused of raping his 30-year-old deaf-mute classmate.

Rochan Bracero, 20, also a deaf-mute, of Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, is currently detained pending the filing of a rape case against him.

PO1 Juliet Trogo of the Women and Children Protection Desk of Centro Police Station 1 of Mandaue City Police Office narrated that last January 15 at around 6 p.m., a certain Jeny (not her real name), was waiting for a jeepney ride to Lapu-Lapu City after attending a Sunday school class of their church located at the back of Christian School in Burgos Street, Mandaue City, when Bracero convinced her to go to their friend’s house in Barangay Guizo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They then boarded a tricycle and disembarked near the cemetery. As they walked toward their friend’s house, Bracero suddenly pointed a cutter on her neck and forcibly brought her to a dark place inside the cemetery and raped her two times before being released.

Jeny tried to resist at first but was overpowered by Bracero, who told her not to tell anybody about the incident or something bad would happen to her.

Last Sunday, January 22, Jeny decided to reveal her painful experience to her mother. They then sought the help of their friends and went to Bracero’s residence informing his parents of the incident.

Bracero surrendered to the police upon the prodding of his parents. He, however, admitted raping Jeny. Bracero also admitted using illegal drugs after a small sachet of suspected shabu was found by the police in his pocket during frisk.