BMW 520d sedans shuttle Miss Universe candidates

CENTENARY Editions of BMW’s 520d sedans were used to shuttle Miss Universe candidates who were in Cebu last Jan. 17 for the swimwear presentation at the Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City.

This was made possible since Autowelt BMW Cebu, part of the Gateway Group, was the official premium mobility partner for the candidates and other VIPs during their short stay in Cebu.

The Centenary Edition of the 520d is powered by a BMW TwinPower turbo diesel engine that produces numbers of 184 PS and 380 Nm of torque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Features include runflat tires, LED Fog Lights, 18” light alloy wheels turbine style 452, comfort access system, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistance, automatic tailgate operation, brake energy regeneration, servotronic electric power steering, automatic start/stop function, among others.

The luxury sedan is originally priced at P4,990,000 but Autowelt BMW Cebu is offering these special editions at a much lower price. The units come in black and silver.

For more information about this special offer, one can visit the Autowelt BMW Cebu dealership in Nivel Hills, Lahug, Cebu City.