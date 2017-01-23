Gakenholz is Cetba Friday Group top bowler

SENIOR bowler Sonia Gakenholz was crowned January’s monthly champion in the ladies division of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group bowling tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu bowling center.

Gakenholz ruled the last weekly contest with 997 pinfalls to be named champion.

Inday Aguilar claimed first runner up honors with 993 pinfalls while Cynthia Uybengkee rounded off the top three with 992.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the men’s division, Manny Bueno knocked down a total of 1,093 pins to take the crown.

Celis Viloria had 1,091 pinfalls for second place while Tony Calo placed third with 1,061 pinfalls.