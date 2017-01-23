CCSC to support CEFL 2

THE Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will support the upcoming Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) 2 dubbed “No Way Out” slated Feb. 18 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Yaw-Yan ArDigma CEO/founder and Vis-Min director Master Benigno ‘Ekin’ R. Caniga Jr. said CCSC chairman Edward Hayco told him this good news, which he believes will be a huge boost for the sport.

“CCSC has always been supportive for the development of young Cebuano combat athletes. This really helps us achieve our goals of winning in tournaments,” said Master Ekin.

The second offering of the Cebu Extreme Fight League presents another action-packed MMA show. Spearheading the fight card will be the veteran Yaw-Yan ArDigma featherweight Roel ‘Akiyama’ Rosauro, who will take on the visiting Urtych ‘Tank’ Alarin of XFC MMA in Butuan.

The supporting and under card bouts are also equally exciting as the main event as rising Cebuano prospects namely Nino Rio ‘Pitbull’ Saoy of Mactan Combat Sports and Arnel ‘Project X’ Ylanan of DEFTAC Vagabond Cebu will be seeing action. Saoy will take on Ivan Victorio while Ylanan fights Rommel Lugo. Both Victorio and Lugo are both representing Yaw-Yan Olongapo.

Tickets for the fight are priced at P200 for the upperbox, P500 for the lowerbox, P750 for the ringside and P1,000 for VIP/Sponsor. For reservations and information, one may call 255-1405 or 0943-656-8900.