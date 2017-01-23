Cabahug shines in Leg 2

KEKEN Cabahug of Team Cyrus made his presence felt by topping the elite 130cc Underbone category in the second leg of Honda Motorworld’s Honda Dream Cup last Sunday at the Kartzone in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The veteran rider Cabahug missed the first leg last October but came roaring back to defeat his teammate and leg one champion Jess Louie Vega, who settled for second place. Team CRT’s Mark Capoy rounded off the top three in the division.

Gud Moto’s Sylvester Ramirez, meanwhile, lorded the 130CC beginners under bone category by beating Headway Cam Racing’s Saiyad Sahil and Suliman Orlanes of Insik Inside Racing, who placed second and third, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other winners are Team CRT/TGG’s Kyle Quindao (Honda Beat beginners’ category), Team CRT’s Algrybriel Cañeda (beginners scooter 130cc category) and Chloe Mallari of Gud Moto (Honda Beat Ladies).

Winners in the second leg received corresponding points that will be used to determine the overall champion after four legs. The next leg is set in February while the last leg is slated in March.