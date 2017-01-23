Heruela all fired up after SMB win in Cebu game

WHILE all the attention was on the homecoming of the league’s reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo, Cebuano Brian Heruela quietly took advantage of the opportunity to start and get his confidence going heading to the playoffs.

With Alex Cabagnot in sick bay, Heruela was inserted into the starting five and quickly delivered, firing in 10 points in the first quarter to help the San Miguel Beermen come away with a 106-100 victory over the Global Port Batang Pier in an out-of-town game here on Saturday night.

Heruela, a teammate of Fajardo at the University of Cebu during their Cesafi title-winning days in 2010 and 2011, said that playing in front of his hometown stoked the fire in him.

“Being able to start motivated and fired me up. And I’m just glad I was given the opportunity,” said the burly guard who has had to make do with little playing time in San Miguel’s loaded backcourt.

“We’re a really deep team and being able to play helped me get my confidence and rhythm up. I’m trying to stay ready at all times,” the Fil-American from Texas added.

Being able to play in front of familiar faces and surroundings was not lost on the burly point man.

“The last time I was able to play here was in college,” Heruela said with a chuckle. “It feels great to be playing right in front of my hometown. I’ve been dreaming of this for a very long time.”