Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA coaches’ clinic to stress on fundamentals

Cebuano coaches were brought back to the basic learning of basketball as they participated in the 2017 Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA coaches’ clinic last night at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

According to NBA Asia’s director of basketball operations Craig Brown, teaching kids the fundamentals before the flashy moves will give them a better chance at basketball success, at all levels.

“Fundamentals are the key. They’re everything. Without fundamentals, you’ll probably run into a roadblock that you won’t have answers for. Here at the Jr. NBA, we stress fundamentals. We stress teaching them at a young age when they’re just learning, when they’re ready to receive new ideas,” Brown said in a talk right before the clinic, which was attended by coaches from all corners of Cebu.

Brown made mention of the evolution of NBA basketball into more of a perimeter-oriented game.

“The game has evolved into more of a perimeter game. It’s more guard play. That’s not to say that there aren’t any more big men. There are a number of effective post players who are playing still. But it’s changing. There’s a lot of skill work. There’s a lot of 6’9, 6’10 players who are quick with the basketball. They have the ability to shoot from distance,” he added.

But regardless, Brown stressed that it all boils down to learning the proper fundamental basketball skills.

“In terms of the Jr. NBA, we’re still teaching the basic fundamentals. I’ll share here in the clinic that one of the best shooters today – Steph Curry – his father didn’t let him shoot three-pointers until he was in the ninth grade. Learn the fundamentals of shooting. Learn the fundamentals of dribbling and as they grow and get stronger, then maybe they’ll be able to go out and shoot from afar. Not let them start off from that distance before they can shoot midrange jumpers and layups.”

The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA coaches’ clinic presented by Alaska has already made stops in Lucena City and Manila and will make a stop in Cagayan de Oro later this year.

The skills clinics will be making stops in different cities across the Philippines, including Cebu.

The Regional Selection Camp here in Cebu will be on March 11 and 12. The standout there will be invited to the National Training Camp in Manila in May.