Ellen Adarna declares she’s single again

BEFORE fans of sexy actress Ellen Adarna and the presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte could confirm they are a couple, news of their breakup surprised netizens.

Ellen herself confirmed this when she replied to a comment on her Instagram account last Sunday, putting an end to speculations on the real score between her and Baste.

“Hindi na po kami. 2016 pa po yon. Bagong taon na. At para manahimik na tayong lahat,” wrote Ellen as reply to an Instagram user who expressed support for the two and asked why Ellen had not been posting photos of her with Baste.

Ellen, 28, and Baste, 29, were rumored to be dating after a photo of them kissing has leaked online, November last year.

They were first spotted together in Siargao. However, there was no confirmation nor denial from the two that they were a couple, not until last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ellen is doing good in keeping her heart fine even with a recent heartbreak as she took to Instagram her “#singlesnight” with fellow Kapamilya stars Arci Muñoz and Bella Padilla, who had been reportedly welcoming the new year as singles.

Arci already announced her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Badi del Rosario. Bella and her boyfriend Neil Arce have also recently broken up.