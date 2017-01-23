Top cops in Cebu back ‘Bato’

POLICE officials in Cebu expressed their support to Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, amid calls for him to resign after a Korean businessman was kidnapped and murdered inside Camp Crame.

“He (Dela Rosa) has our 101 percent support,” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), who attended the 55th birthday celebration of the PNP chief in Camp Crame last Saturday.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, the director of the Cebu City Police Office, also expressed support to Dela Rosa.

“Hindi mangyayari yan (Any resignation will not happen),” Doria said.

Last week, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez called on the PNP chief to resign following the kidnapping and murder of Jee Ick-joo inside Camp Crame by policemen tasked to carry out the Oplan Tokhang, a campaign intended to encourage drug users and pushers to surrender to authorities.

Taliño, however, cautioned policemen in the region not to engage in any forms of extortion in carrying out the government’s all-out war against illegal drugs.

He said any policeman shall answer for any violation he or she commits.

“We will not condone any actions like that. If ever there are policemen in the region who will do such kind of operations, they will be investigated and later on discharged from service,” Taliño said.

Last Oct. 18, policemen detained Jee with a fake arrest warrant with the intent of holding him for ransom, but killed him on the same day.

The police reportedly extracted P5 million in ransom from Jee’s family without informing them that he was dead.