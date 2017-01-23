Tom to police: Reduce crime, win over people’s hearts

“Earn the respect of people.”

This was the challenge posed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to all policemen as they together try to improve the peace and order situation in the Queen City of the South.

Speaking before members of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) yesterday, he said every policeman should make an effort to reduce the number of crimes and to win the hearts of the people.

“My objective is very simple. As long as today was better than yesterday, that is fine with me. Our role is to make tomorrow a little but okay than today. Let’s accept the fact that we will not be able to eliminate everything. The world is not perfect but we should strive to make it better,” said Osmeña in his speech.

“You can’t expect people to respect you just because you have a badge or uniform. You have to go out of your way to earn that respect. Your job is to ensure peace and order, and to see to it that people will rely and call on you,” he added.

Osmeña was the guest of honor and speaker during the flag-raising ceremony and at the CCPO headquarters.

He, and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, were honored for their unwavering support to Cebu City policemen, especially during the recently conluded Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog.

Also recognized were Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas, the deputy director for operations of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the overall supervisor of the Task Force Sinulog 2017; and Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office director and commander of the Task Force Sinulog.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 director, led the awarding ceremony together with representatives from different agencies who contributed during the major activities in the city.

“Today is a day of thanksgiving for the very successful Fiesta Señor and Sinulog,” he said.

Taliño particularly thanked Osmeña; Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma; and Fr. Pacifico “Jun” Nohara, the rector of the Basilica del Sto. Niño, for supporting the security measures implemented by the Philippine National Police during the activities in honor of the Sto. Niño.

He recommended to the mayor the use of signal jammers in next year’s activities in order not to inconvenience several people.

Security template

“The same security template will be used in next year’s Fiesta Señor and Sinulog. If we could have signal jammers, that would be good,” Taliño said.

In an interview after the program, he lashed out at those who criticized his move to shut down mobile phone signals during the Sto. Niño processions, the Sinulog Grand Parade and the 2017 Miss Universe swimwear presentation.

“Critics do not know anything about security. If they say the police are lazy, why don’t they try to see how our policemen stayed on the streets for 24 hours just to keep them safe? If any untoward incident happens, who is to be blamed?” Taliño explained.

“We do not want anything bad to happen especially during a major event. We just could not give lawless elements the smallest chance to interrupt the peace and order situation here,” he added.

Stringent security measures were being implemented by the local police after rumors of bomb threats spread all over Cebu last Nov. 4, and the explosion that injured 32 persons, including 10 children, during a town fiesta in Hilongos, Leyte, last December 28.

A 10-day gun ban was also enforced in the city and entire province of Cebu from January 5 to 18 as an added security measure during the Sinulog and the Miss Universe swimwear presentation.

During the period, no one was arrested for violating the gun ban, Taliño said.

Last Jan. 14 and 15, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) shut down cell sites in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue during the fluvial and foot processions of the Sto. Niño and the Sinulog Grand Parade and showdown.