Traffic aides, garbage collectors to get bonuses

TRAFFIC enforcers under the City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM) and garbage collectors will each receive bonuses from the city for their hard work last Christmas and New Year and this month’s Sinulog celebration.

“They deserve a lot more. I recognize that. And maybe then probably most of them were appointed by (former mayor Michael) Rama, but they worked hard. The traffic was bad but I tell you if we did not have these traffic enforcers, we are dead. They tried very, very hard,” Osmeña said.

“And then during the Sinulog, the garbage collectors, they cleaned up the city in one day,” the mayor said.

Osmeña said he is going to find ways to give the allowances before the Charter Day celebration on Feb. 24.

The mayor said he plans to propose to the council an incentive of P2,000 up to P5,000.

“We will see what we can do within our own level and then we will make a presentation to the council for realignment,” Osmeña said.

But he said not all traffic enforcers and garbage collectors will receive the allowance.

The department heads will have to send a recommendation to the mayor.

Osmeña said Task Force Alpha will also receive one sack of rice.

“I mean, you know, they are not paid but maybe we can give rice or something,” he said.

Osmeña said he is open to giving incentives and bonuses as long as these were rightfully earned.

For Barangay Kamputhaw, the mayor said the city will no longer give allowances to the garbage collectors there.

In his Facebook page, Osmeña said he noticed uncollected garbage piling up in the sidewalk.

“If the garbage collectors of Kamputhaw still don’t want to do their jobs and the barangay hall won’t cooperate, I will cancel their allowances and use the money instead to let the city handle the collection directly,” he said.