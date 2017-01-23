Ombud suspends OWWA exec anew

AFTER serving a nine-month suspension two years ago, the regional director of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) was suspended anew by the Ombudsman-Visayas for simple misconduct.

Regional OWWA Director Wilfreda Misterio will serve a six-month suspension due to complaints filed in December 1, 2015 by Romyl Cabillo, Rondell Nolido and Edliza Albo who were employees of Pacubas General Services.

Cabillo and Nolido accused Misterio of giving them “zero ratings” in their Individual Performance Commitment and Review (IPCR) in 2014 despite being given positive ratings by their division chiefs.

They said Misterio gave them zero ratings in retaliation for their filing a previous case against her.

Albo alleged that Misterio asked Pacubas to replace her as janitor when she refused to execute an affidavit in her favor.

Misterio, who served a nine-month suspension imposed on her by the Ombudsman-Visayas for misusing government vehicles and employees for her own benefit, refuted the allegations against her.

She said she requested Pacubas to replace Albo since Albo took a two-day leave of absence before resigning.

Misterio also said she was objective in issuing the zero ratings against Cabillo and Nolido.

Nearly a year after the complaint was filed, the Ombudsman-Visayas said it found substantial evidence to hold Misterio liable for simple misconduct only in lieu of the charges of grave misconduct and abuse of authority leveled at her.

It said Misterio had no basis in giving zero ratings to Cabillo and Nolido. It said there was no evidence showing that Misterio abused Albo.