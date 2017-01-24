Gale warning issued over Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor



A gale warning was issued by the weather bureau for eastern coast of Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor on Tuesday morning.

Vhan Singson, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said that sea conditions in those areas are rough to very rough, while wave height would reach from 3.4 to 4.5 meters.

“The gale warning is because of the presence of northeast monsoon (Amihan),” Singson said in a phone interview.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cebu said that as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 14 vessels have already cancelled their trips.

“If gale warning is issued, vessels which are 250 gross tons and below are not allowed to sail,” Ampil said.

Affected trips are in the ports of Bantayan Island, Camotes Island, and Tinago (Cebu City) bound for Tagbilaran, Ormoc and Negros.

PCG is also updating number of affected passengers.

Meanwhile, weather forecast today will be cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated rainshowers.